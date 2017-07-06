Have you seen 16-year-old Charlotte?

The family of Charlotte Gregory are really concerned as they haven’t heard from her since yesterday (Wednesday, July 5).

Charlotte was last seen at 2.30pm at her home address in Gainsborough by her parents. She said she was going to meet a friend but didn’t arrive.

She is described as 5ft 6, with long brown hair worn down or in a ponytail. She may be wearing a burgundy polo or grey t-shirt, black jeans and red Adidas trainers.

Lincs Police would really like Charlotte to contact her family or the police, and let them know how she is.

Anyone with information about where Charlotte could be is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 511 of July 5.

The missing persons helpline can also be contacted free on 116 000.