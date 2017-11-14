Half-term to remember for Carlton youngsters thanks to Council grants

More than 60 children who attend Carlton Youth Centre had a half-term to remember thanks to a £500 donation from Councillors’ Community Grants.

As part of the holiday excursions, the children were treated to a trip to Skegness, the Savoy Cinema in Worksop, and a Halloween party.

This was all made possible thanks to contributions from Bassetlaw District Councillors and ward members for Carlton, David Pidwell and Robin Carrington-Wilde, in addition to Nottinghamshire County Councillors Alan Rhodes and Sheila Place.

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, ward member for Carlton and a Youth Worker at Carlton Youth Centre, said: “All the kids loved taking part in their activities and it’s fantastic that we we’re able to do this for them thanks to generous donations from councillors and Greencore who kindly provided sandwiches for the party.

“It’s very important to support and reward our young people and give them the tools to achieve their potential.

“I’d also like to thank all the local volunteers who help out and give their time freely every week.”