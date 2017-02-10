Guest columnist: Your campaign support keeps up the pressure on hospital bosses

Thank you to the hundreds of people who came to the two public meetings last week to discuss the closure of the children’s ward at Bassetlaw hospital overnight.

Local parents know what their children need – they know that having to take their children to Doncaster, Sheffield or further afield late at night is illogical and unsafe.

The power of the testimonies we heard at the weekend cannot be underestimated, as we know exactly how dangerous the closure is.

I met with the people who run the hospital this week and reiterated that they are putting lives in danger and they need to reverse their decision immediately.

I also raised local parents’ concerns and experiences directly to the Government in my debate in Parliament last week.

That is however not enough so I further called on the Government to set aside a whole week to discuss the NHS crisis before Easter.

The clear risk of the closure of the ward overnight is that it will also lead to the eventual downgrading and gradual closure of the whole hospital.

There will be a march in support of the campaign on February 25.

The march will begin at 10am at the hospital and end with a rally outside Worksop town hall.

Meet on the Kilton Forest car park at the top of Blyth Road.

The march will proceed past the hospital down Blyth Road, through the town centre and finish in Market Square outside the town hall with a rally beginning at 11am.

We need you, your family and children to come with lots of banners, flags and songs.

The Bassetlaw Facebook group against the closure now has more than 13,000 members.

And the level of coverage this has received in the media is a testament to the passion and organisation of local parents.

Well done to everyone involved and keep up the pressure.

My demands are very simple:

1. Re-open the ward this year.

2. Guarantee its future with a clear recruitment strategy .

3. Invest in the hospital.

4. Bring back eye tests for children in schools .

5. Bring back home visits by health visitors.

Across the country the NHS is under attack.

We must ensure that our NHS is safe.