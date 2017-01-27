Guest columnist: Could a career in homecare be just what you’re looking for?

It is that time of year when you may be looking to make a change in your career, particularly if you don’t find your current job fulfilling or rewarding.

It may be you feel you are not making a difference to other people’s lives or you dislike an office environment.

If this is the case and you have a caring nature perhaps a career in homecare is for you.

Nottinghamshire County Council is working with its homecare providers to fill homecare vacancies that exist across the county.

In the Bassetlaw area there are currently around 10 vacancies that are waiting to be filled.

Homecare is a growing area of work as more people are living longer with complex needs who require support to remain independent in their homes.

The shortage of homecare workers is national issue and it is estimated an extra 750,000 will be needed by 2025 to meet growing demand.

I had the pleasure of seeing a local homecare worker in action before Christmas.

And I was heartened by the friendship she had formed with one of the older people who she supported.

She said she gained a lot of job satisfaction from knowing she is helping vulnerable people to remain as independent as possible.

Furthermore, she had recently progressed to team leader which included a salary increase and more responsibility.

This goes to show that there are plenty of opportunities for development if new recruits want a varied career.

Obviously, personal care is big part of the job.

But there are often other tasks that are needed including taking service users out to cafes and social events to reduce isolation, or buying shopping if their service user is unable to leave their home.

We have signed UNISON’s ethical care charter which reaffirms our commitment to giving support to the county’s homecare workers as we greatly value the work they carry out.

Whilst homecare work has had a bad press in recent years, we are committed to ensuring our homecare workers are paid for their travel time between visits, reimbursed for their work travel costs, and have enough time to talk to clients and provide the care that is needed.

People interested in finding out more about careers in homecare should visit the council’s website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/careworker