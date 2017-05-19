Guest column: We are ready to work for us all

Thank you to everyone who voted in the county council election and made the Conservatives the largest group at County Hall.

But I can reassure you we will be working hard for you all over the next four years.

To provide the strong leadership our county needs, the Conservatives have entered into an alliance with the Mansfield Independent Forum (MIF), giving the group an overall majority of councillors.

This will ensure the council can operate in the efficient and effective way our residents expect.

MIF councillors will not be subject to any party whip and will adopt the vital role as a critical friend to the wider group.

I believe this can be an extremely positive partnership.

We will work constructively with all political groups where we can, while respecting differences where we cannot, but always in the best interests of Nottinghamshire.

Providing value for money is very important to us and we will deliver on our commitment to keep council tax down by making existing resources stretch further, whilst ensuring sufficient funding is available for services such as social care.

People said improvements are needed to pavements and roads, which we will make a top priority.

Not only will this benefit pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, it supports job creation and tells the world Nottinghamshire is open for business.

Providing facilities for young people has been identified as an area where the council could do better.

We plan to provide first class youth and recreational facilities for all residents – making our county an entertaining and attractive place to live and visit.

And we will place great emphasis on the well-being of our towns and villages, bringing forward plans for a raft of projects which, whilst relatively small in cost, make a big difference and are highly valued by residents and businesses.