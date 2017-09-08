Guest column: Scrap the cap and give public sector workers the pay rise they deserve

Our nurses need a pay rise. Too many overstretched public sector staff have been forced to cope with real pay cuts or years without a pay rise.

No wonder there are serious staff shortages on our wards.

This week thousands of nurses protested outside Parliament to support the Royal College of Nurses campaign to ‘scrap the cap’ and get their first pay rise in seven years.

Labour has been campaigning to end the public sector pay cap.

Overstretched staff including police officers and nurses are the workers we all rely on to keep us safe, care for us when we are sick, or keep every corner of our public services going in the face of deep Tory cuts,

It’s time to scrap the cap and give our public sector workers the pay rise they deserve.

This week saw the publication of six council commissioned independent investigations which looked into specific issues that were raised in the original CSE reports.

Rotherham Council has taken huge steps in the right direction since the publication of the Jay & Casey reports.

A lot of progress has been made since then and I am sure this will continue.

I will continue to work with officers, commissioners and councillors to ensure that this work continues to ensure that such a huge failure cannot happen again.

On Wednesday this week the Government finally published a National Shipbuilding Strategy.

I welcome the publication of the National Shipbuilding Strategy and the commitment to the long-term future for our shipbuilding industry.

But as well as investing in our naval fleet, we must also invest in the men and women who serve in our Royal Navy.

Our Navy is facing a crisis in recruitment and retention and we simply do not have enough sailors to crew our naval fleet.

Experienced personnel are leaving the Navy because of dissatisfaction with pay and conditions.

If the Government was serious about properly resourcing our Navy it would pay our servicemen and women properly.

Rotherham’s largest and most anticipated event returns to Clifton Park for its 38th year this weekend.

The annual show is one of the largest free events in the north of England, attracting thousands of visitors.

With a wide range of live music, entertainment, activities, stalls and exhibitors to enjoy, there is something for the whole family.