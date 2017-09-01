Guest column: Our ambulance service needs more frontline staff

Last weekend a local man, aged 87 and who lives alone, fell to the floor in his flat.

He had his alarm on his wrist and called the emergency response team, which routinely called a ‘church befriender’.

The befriender went round to see him at 8pm and immediately requested urgent assistance.

The man then lay “in much discomfort” on a cold kitchen floor for four hours.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) team arrived at midnight and were “excellent” according to the church befriender.

An A&E admission eventually took place after 1am.

EMAS is currently recruiting for 11 posts - ten administrators and apprentices and a chief executive with a salary of £122,569.

EMAS staff are excellent but they are understaffed and underfunded.

We urgently need more frontline staff and the Government needs to provide the funding to keep people safe – especially those who are vulnerable.

The gentleman in question is now safely home.

Thank you to the EMAS staff and the church befriender for their care.

I have now been named as a ‘core participant’ in the ‘children in the care of Nottinghamshire councils’ investigation.

This means that I will be able to fully represent local people who have contacted me and asked me to deal with the abuse inquiry on their behalf.

I’ve raised historical child sexual abuse in Parliament and have campaigned for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The Nottinghamshire inquiry will now look into abuse over a 60-year period.

I will work with the inquiry to get the truth out.

Those who have been let down so badly deserve that at least.

There have been convictions already – one very recently after a case we battled for was re-opened – and there will be more to come.

The more recent abuse of young women has been back in the news as those who desire to be politically correct duck for cover.

They don’t want to answer the key questions.

Why did abuse take place and why was it allowed to continue?

In Rotherham and other areas we now know that fear of being accused of racism led to people doing nothing to help those who needed them.

It seems that years on from the financial crisis, many bankers still haven’t learned their lesson.

This week a former Lloyds boss, who was chief executive when the bank needed a £20.5 billion bailout – paid for by the taxpayer – announced that he will now be suing the bank for unpaid bonuses.

This banker left with a £5 million pension pot and has had a string of other financial jobs, but still he wants further reward.

In my opinion that is some brass neck – he and other bankers should instead be held accountable for what happened.