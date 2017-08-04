Guest column: No excuse for vandalism in our parks

The school holidays are here and our parks and open spaces are getting busy, especially the splashpools in the Canch, Langold Country Park and Retford’s Kings’ Park.

It’s fantastic that both the Canch and Kings’ Park have retained their Green Flag status, which is a sign to the public that we have some of the best parks in the country.

However, it is extremely disappointing when mindless individuals vandalise these facilities.

Last weekend the toilets in the Canch were trashed and the damage was extensive.

It will take a few days to repair but we hope to have them open this weekend.

I just don’t understand why somebody would do this and there is no excuse for this sort of selfish and moronic behaviour.

On a more positive note, the new green waste collections have proved really popular and we now have more than 6,000 households registered across the district.

We have also collected more than 1,000 tonnes of garden waste for recycling.

With collections running until November, this should make a big difference to our recycling rate.

Back in May I announced that I was to set up a taskforce that will help to address the decline of our town centre.

Since this announcement the cleanliness of the town centre and tackling anti-social behaviour are issues that have been highlighted. These issues will be addressed and as things progress, I hope to provide updates through this column.

This new initiative is being led by myself as council leader and supported by local businesses, partner agencies and councillors.

But I also want a local resident to join the taskforce and help with this work.

If you would like to get involved, please contact me via email at simon.greaves@bassetlaw.gov.uk , write to me at Bassetlaw District Council, Queen’s Buildings, Potter Street, Worksop, Notts, S80 2AH, or call 01909 533266.

Just one of the ways that we can draw people into our town centre is through popular events, one of which is ‘Worksop by the Sea’, which is taking place on August 14 in the Old Market Square.

This was really popular last year, with lots of people enjoying the beach.

It’s great to work with the Worksop Business Forum in supporting these events.

Finally, the Tour of Britain is just over a month away and the race is set to pass through Worksop, Carlton, Langold, Harworth and Retford – more information is on our website.

This promises to be a fantastic community event and if you are planning to hold an event of your own, please register it with Nottinghamshire County Council on its dedicated Tour of Britain webpage.