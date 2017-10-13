Guest column: Lottery funds will help boost Mayflower tourism

I am delighted to share the news that this week we were told by the Heritage Lottery Fund that we have been successful with a first stage bid that could help to secure a dedicated Mayflower Pilgrim visitor attraction for Bassetlaw.

This initial funding of £45,000 will help the council and a number of other regional and national partners to put forward a further bid for £690,000 that will create a permanent ‘Pilgrim Roots’ gallery at Bassetlaw Museum, and help to enhance the current Mayflower Trail with digital resources that will really bring it to life.

This is all in order to create a lasting legacy for Bassetlaw ahead of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower pilgrims’ sailing to the USA.

If successful, it will also help us to attract additional tourism to the region.

If you live or travel close to the Lowtown area of Worksop, you may have noticed that there is some demolition work taking place on the site of the former Abbey Grove Independent Living Centre.

This is to make way for a brand new building that will house 51 self-contained one and two-bedroomed modern apartments with on-site care specifically designed for the needs of elderly residents.

This is set to be a fantastic facility that will also provide 37 extra care places for residents who need additional support 24 hours a day.

Over the next 18 months, we will be working with Woodhead Living, A1 Housing and Nottinghamshire County Council to create a new facility that will cater for the needs of elderly residents for years to come.

Following on from my last column, when I told you about the number of fixed penalty notices and prosecutions that the council has dished out for fly-tipping, littering and dog fouling, we have also fined a Retford business almost £800 plus costs after hundreds of plastic clocks were dumped in two locations and traced back to it.

Fly-tipping and littering cannot be justified on any level and that the council will do everything within its powers to punish those responsible.