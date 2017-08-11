Guest column: Football club’s scheme for young people is inspiring

As a very keen supporter of Rotherham United, I was delighted to be invited by their Inclusion and National Citizen Service (NCS) unit to attend their summer Peak District residential to get involved in one of their activities, raft building.

I went along to Combs Reservoir in Castleton and joined 116 young participants from years 11 and 12 on the task.

The activity took approximately three wet hours with a well-earned lunch at the end of it.

At the lunch we had a Q&A session and discussions on numerous topics.

I had a great day and seeing young people apply themselves to doing different tasks they don’t normally do was inspirational.

Testing out the raft they had built on the water was not something I normally do either.

Choppy waters in politics is not half as much fun.

The organisers should be proud of giving young people the opportunity to develop their skills.

I have to say, it was one of the most uplifting experiences I have had the pleasure to take part in and I hope to be invited again next year.

The Inclusion and NCS unit is a programme designed to empower young people aged 15 to 17.

Its aim is to engage them in residential and social action in settings away from the classroom.

Further details can be found on the Rotherham United website.

And having experienced this for myself, I would urge all schools and students to have a look.

I have been informed by Barclays Bank that their branch in Kiveton Park and Wales will close on November 10 and the nearest branch thereafter will be on Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham.

Everyday transactions such as paying in a cheque or depositing cash can be completed at the Post Office in Kiveton Park.

However, I realise that the closing of this facility will be unhappy news for the residents of Kiveton Park and Wales, especially for people who do not do online or telephone banking.

I would therefore like to receive feedback on customers experiences once the bank has shut.

I can be contacted at barronk@parliament.uk or at my constituency office on 01909 568611.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all A Level students the best of luck when they get their results next Thursday.

We are very fortunate that our students have access to excellent sixth form departments and colleges across the Rother Valley.