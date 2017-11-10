Guest column: Cash boost is great news for jobs in our area

I was delighted with the news this week that a major employment site on the outskirts of Worksop has received more than £1.2 million of funding from the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership.

This funding is a welcome boost for a site that is capable of delivering more than a million square feet of logistics space and potentially up to 1,500 jobs, which is great news for our area.

If you regularly travel along the A57, close to the A1 junction, you may have already seen that work has already started at the Manton Wood site.

This is part of £9.9 million worth of infrastructure works by owners of the site, Network Space.

This magnitude of investment shows the confidence that land owners and developers have in north Nottinghamshire and we will continue to work with the private sector to ensure that more investment and jobs are brought to Bassetlaw.

I will also continue to promote Bassetlaw as a place that is open for business and put our case forward whenever funding is available for projects that will help to attract investment and jobs.

In my last column, I talked about our homeless prevention strategy, which is open for consultation until November 17.

However, there are also other ways in which we help people who for whatever reason have found themselves without a place to stay.

In the last few weeks, in partnership with A1 Housing, we have created two properties in Bassetlaw that will provide emergency and temporary accommodation for families and individuals who become homeless.

This is especially important for families as it provides a more stable family life during what is a very stressful time.

It is also crucial that we provide the right type of accommodation for families in desperate need, or secure accommodation if they are vulnerable.

This is a great initiative and is only one example of how the council is helping to deal with eradicate homelessness in our district.