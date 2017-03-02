Grief-stricken Mansfield woman hurled glass in pub

A grieving Mansfield woman hurled a glass in a pub, a court heard.

Amanda Hope was drunk when she was arrested afterwards at the Andwhynot pub, on Leeming Street, on February 6.

“The police gave her ample opportunity to leave but she couldn’t utter a sentence without swearing,” said Kate Beardsmore, prosecuting.”

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Hope had “a very difficult few months” following the death of her partner, whose funeral was delayed because she could not afford the costs.

Hope, who has learning difficulties, was “very dependent” on the former miner, who she had been with for ten years, and his death had “hit her very hard.”

Hope, 38, of Newark Close, admitted being drunk and disorderly and breaching a conditional discharge, imposed for criminal damage, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Meachin said he sympathised with her situation, but added: “You can’t keep using this as an excuse for bad behaviour.”

He fined Hope £40 and ordered her to pay £50 compensation to the pub, with £85 costs.