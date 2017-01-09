Golfers in the swing to raise £500 for children’s ward

A charity golf match held in memory of Worksop man Stuart Russell has raised £500 for the children’s ward at Bassetlaw hospital.

This annual event, which started in 2013, is organised by family and friends of Stuart who was a keen golfer.

The golf match, between Worksop Miners Welfare Golf Society and Breakers Golf Society, raised £500 to purchase a huge selection of toys and games.

Jonathan Gladwin, delivered the gifts to the ward, and said: “Thank you to everyone who supports and takes part in this annual golf day in memory of our good friend Stuart.

“This has now turned into an annual event, and over the last few years we are proud to have raised more than £1,500 for the children’s ward.”

Caroline Stone, children’s ward play leader, commented: “Thank you so much to Stuart’s family and friends for their continued support to their local hospital.

“Being in hospital over the festive period is never easy but the gifts and toys this money has enabled us to purchase will make such a difference to our patients.”

Pictured at the cheque presentation are, from left: Nadine Cooper, Lisa Devlin, Dr David Matthews, Amie Clelland, Jonathan Gladwin and Janice Russell.