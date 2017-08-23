Get involved with the Clumber Park Memory Walk

Children’s TV favourite Richard McCourt is to unite against dementia with thousands of people at Clumber Park Memory Walk.

Richard is one half of the duo Dick and Dom and his mother was diagnosed with dementia in her fifties and he now supports the Alzheimer’s Society as an ambassador for the charity.

Richard said: “My mum Helen was 58 when we noticed she was becoming confused and making a few mistakes, so she went to the GP.

“Mum was diagnosed with Pick’s disease and passed away six years later, so my family knows as much as anyone what it’s like to look after someone with dementia.

“Having that experience, being part of Memory Walk is wonderful, knowing the event raises funds for vital research and to support other families affected by dementia.

“The help we got from Alzheimer’s Society services was invaluable and that’s why it’s important to me to ask people to sign up for the event at memorywalk.org.uk.

“It is great for us all to be united against dementia in a beautiful park and stepping out to improve the lives of so many people.”

More than 14,000 people in Nottinghamshire are living with dementia.

A total of 3,200 supporters have already registered to take part in the Clumber Park Memory Walk, which will be on Sunday, October 1, with a choice of 2km or 9km.

As well as Clumber Park Memory Walk there is an earlier Nottingham Memory Walk on Saturday, September 9.