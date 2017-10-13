Get involved with Socktober at the Yorkshire Building Society

People are being asked to donate pairs of socks to the Yorkshire Building Society in Gainsborough to help keep homeless people warm this winter.

The Society is running a month-long Socktober appeal throughout October as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH), a national movement to end homelessness among 16 to 25 year-olds in the UK.

Donations of new pairs of socks, plus other items such as woolly hats, gloves, scarves and toiletries can be made at the Gainsborough branch, in Market Place.

Adam Waterfall, Natalie Butterworth and Claire Byrne from Yorkshire Building Society are pictured.