Get creative in Retford this autumn

September sees the star of a new programme of arts classes at The Hub in Retford.

Artists Issy Szczecinski, Polly Warren and Cath Ray will all be starting new classes at the venue.

Issy Szczecinski is a Stampin’ Up! demonstrator who will run papercraft classes for beginners and experienced crafters alike.

Sessions will be on September 4 and September 20 from 7pm to 9pm and on September 21 from 10am to 12noon.

Classes are £10 per session and include all materials, tuition and light refreshments.

Her classes are also extremely popular so booking is essential.

Contact Issy direct to book on 07788 722099 or look at the events on her Facebook page or website www.issycraftybees.stampinup.net

Alternatively, if lino cutting is something that might take your fancy there are full-day workshops coming up run by local artist Polly Warren on September 23, October 21 and November 15.

Learn how to linocut and print without a press.

Workshops cost £40 each and include lunch.

Again, booking is essential, contact the Hub on 01777 860414, for full details.

The third new course on offer is Learn To Draw, and eight-week course led by experienced art tutor Cath Ray.

The course is aimed at those who wish to take up drawing as a hobby or the keen amateur who wishes to improve their drawing and observational skills.

Cath will introduce participants to a different aspect of drawing each week, including construction drawing, measuring and proportion, shading, composition, perspective, portraits and figures.

Courses will be on Mondays or Thursdays, starting on September 21 or September 25.

Monday sessions will be from 1pm to 3pm and Thursday sessions from 6pm to 8pm.

Courses are £120 which will include all materials.

Again, booking for this is at the Hub on 01777 860414 or email raybooks@msn.com