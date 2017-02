Nottingham-based graffiti and urban art design company Small Kid Design is returning to Worksop Library for half-term.

Aimed at young people, they session is a practical art event where everyone will take home a unique graffiti-style name tag.

Small Kid produces unique artwork for everyone from Rock City to Red Bull. Drop in, get arty and enhance your own design skills.

Open everyone aged ten and over, the free session is on Wednesday, February 15 at 4pm and no prior booking is required.