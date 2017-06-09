GENERAL ELECTION 2017- VIDEO: John Mann victorious in fight for Bassetlaw seat

Labour’s John Mann will serve his fourth term in Bassetlaw after retaining his seat in the 2017 General Election.

Mr Mann polled 27,467 votes to secure a majority of 4,852 in a heated campaign between four potential candidates.

NWGU Election Count 2017 at North Notts Community Arena. John Mann

Despite the fact his majority has been reduced, Mr Mann said he was “delighted” that he attracted a higher percentage of the vote compared to 2015.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Mann said the hold was a victory not only for him, “but for the people of Bassetlaw”.

Conservative Annette Simpson came second on 22,615; Leon Duveen, of the Liberal Democats was third with 1,154 and Independent candidate Nigel Turner was fourth with 1,014 votes.

When asked about his priority now that he has been re-elected, Mr Mann replied that he would continue working to re-open Bassetlaw Hospital children’s ward, which recently closed to night-time admissions.

NWGU Election Count 2017 at North Notts Community Arena. Watching the count

He later went on to criticise Theresa May as “weak”, adding: “She should not have called this election.”

Mr Mann added he would become even more “outspoken” and that constituents would be “hearing more from him” in Parliament.

“There’s an opening for some home truths,” he added. “I want to be even more outspoken - there’s a lot not being said in Parliament that needs to be said.

“I’ve said it sometimes and I’m going to say it more often.”

NWGU Election Count 2017 at North Notts Community Arena. High Sheriff Colonel David Sneath, Under Sheriff Deborah Hutchinson

Mr Mann was first voted into the Bassetlaw seat in 2001, making this his forth term in the role.

The turnout for Bassetlaw this year was 66.68 per cent, with 52,368 votes cast compared to 49,289 in 2015.

NWGU Election Count 2017 at North Notts Community Arena. Rod Pickford, John Mann

NWGU Election Count 2017 at North Notts Community Arena. Leon Duveen Lib Dems

NWGU Election Count 2017 at North Notts Community Arena. Annette Simpson Conservative Party

NWGU Election Count 2017 at North Notts Community Arena. John Mann and his supporters