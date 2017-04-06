Gary Barlow tribute Dan Hadfield to play charity night in Worksop

Gary Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield makes his return to Worksop next month to play a special fund-raising night at the Masonic Hall in the town.

Dan appeared at the same venue in April last year and is looking forward to his return.

Dan has performed with Gary himself and has toured all over UK and Europe with his solo show.

He also works as Gary’s official look-alike and has ap peared on TV with him.

His website is www.garybarlowlookalike.com/

Anne Keep the event organiser is putting on the event to raise money for Worksop Town Football Club and Bassetlaw Hospice.

Bassetlaw Hospice provides palliative care for patients who have been diagnosed with cancer or a progressive long term condition.

It exists to support the patient and their families to achieve the best quality of life.

The gig is on Friday, May 19 and started at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and can be purchased from Anne Keep on 07795 512902.

Alternatively, email anne.keep@yahoo.co.uk or tweet her at @bellakeep