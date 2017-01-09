Gainsborough: See which town people have been dragged before the courts

BREACH

Thomas Gaskin, 45, of Louisberg Road, Hemswell. Breached a restraining order. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

THEFT

Dylan Harrison, 20, of Vanessa Drive, Gainsborough. Stole fragrances to the total value of £63.48. Community order made, £19.98 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

Terrence Shackcloth, 46, of Tower Street, Gainsborough. Stole Shopkins toys to the value of £37.39. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

MOTORING

Stewart Phillipson, 55, of Rutland Way, Scampton. Speeding. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Aaron Blakey, 26, of Trent Bridge Road, Retford. Speeding. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Joanne Smith, 42, of Osberton Road, Retford. Speeding. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with 10 points.

Ashley Bradley, 26, of Doughty’s Court, Lincoln. Driving without insurance. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with eight points. He was also fined £80 for having a passenger not wearing a seat belt and with a baby sat on their knee.

ASSAULT

Susan Sutton, 45, of Milton Road, Gainsborough. Assault by beating. Fined £175, £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

OTHER

Cleopatra Saturno, 43, of Burton Street, Gainsborough. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.