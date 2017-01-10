Gainsborough’s SK8Z has sadly closed its doors

Gainsborough’s new community ice rink has sadly had to close its doors after a senior manager has learnt of health issues.

SK8Z opened last and was the first in the country to use off-ice skates, which give visitors the ability to skate like they would on an ice rink, but without the need for ice.

A company spokesman said: “One of our senior management team has recently been made aware that he has developed significant health issues and as a result it is not viable for SK8Z to remain open in its current format.

“We are currently assessing all options and will provide an update as soon as is possible. We will be contacting all of our members and customers who had pre-booked activities to update them in regard to this situation.

“Thank you to everybody who has skated at SK8Z and we are sorry that we have had to take this action.”

Visitors to SK8Z have expressed their disappointment about the closure on the ice rink’s Facebook page.

Louise Flower Seaward said: “Very sorry to hear this news. It has been lovely to have somewhere exciting in the town for the kids.”

Michelle Baines said: “What a shame. Only recently found this place but it was brilliant and was looking forward to becoming a regular.”

Stephanie Chilvers said: “What a shame, it has been a great place for my grandchildren to enjoy.”