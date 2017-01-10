Gainsborough Heritage Centre receive funds from Morton Co-op

After being selected as Morton Co-op Community Champions, Gainsborough Heritage Centre has received a cheque for £1,082.32.

The centre was the Morton Co-op’s champtions for September, October and November last year.

A spokesman from Gainsborough Heritage Centre said: “On behalf of the Gainsborough Heritage Centre, the committee would like to thank Morton Co-op community champions and their members for their support, as the amount raised was due to the purchases made by Co-op members who shop at Morton Co-op. The fantastic amount raised will help us to maintain the Heritage Centre and the community champions have helped to enhance our public profile in the local area.

“Thank you again for all who helped and we will look forward to seeing you visit at the Heritage Centre and working with the Co-op again in the future.”