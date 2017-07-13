Gainsborough dentist now has his own practice thanks to Santander funding

Gainsborough dentist Dr Irfan Khokhar has purchased his first dental practice thanks to funding from Santander Business Banking.

Dr Khokhar’s Dencare Group has used part of the £665,500 funding to purchase Apex Dental Ltd and now has long-term plans to build a regional chain of state-of-the-art outlets.

Dr Irfan Khokhar said: “Taking the step to becoming one’s own boss is not simple but Santander has been fundamental throughout the process in helping me realise the dream of running my own practice.

“The bank has helped in a number of ways, even working with solicitors on the business structure.

“The aim is now to invest and grow the brand and possibly expand across the Midlands.”

Opened in 2008, Apex Dental Ltd ran the Genesis Dental Care practice, which has since been rebranded as Market Street Dental.

The plan is to now refurbish and expand the business into a centre of dental excellence offering treatments such as minor oral surgery, teeth whitening and specialist sedation therapies for nervous patients.