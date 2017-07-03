Gainsborough card shop in chance for prestigious award

Mackenzies Cards Gainsborough has reached the finals in The Retas 2017 greeting card retailer awards.

The Retas Awards, now in their 13th year, were launched by Progressive Greetings magazine to recognise and reward the UK’s very best greeting card retailers from right across the retail spectrum.

Greeting cards are sold in one in six shops in the UK, so reaching the finals of The Retas is a notable achievement.

Shop proprietor, Lorraine Young, said: “We are very proud to be finalist for this prestigious award, and it is great to put Gainsborough on the map.”

Jakki Brown, editor and co-owner of Progressive Greetings magazine, which organises The Retas Awards, said: “The sending of greeting cards is an engrained part of UK culture, with the British public spending an unprecedented £1.7 billion on greeting cards in the last year alones.

“The nation leads the world in greeting card design and sends more cards per capita and The Retas Awards celebrate the very finest greeting card retail stockists in the UK.”

Mackenzies Cards Gainsborough will find out if they were successful on Wednesday, July 12.