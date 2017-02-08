Gainsborough Academy is ‘inadequate’ say Ofsted inspectors

A Gainsborough school has been found to be “inadequate” after its latest visit by education inspectors.

The Gainsborough Academy, on Sweyn Lane, was visited by Ofsted inspectors in December, with their report published today (Wednesday, February 8).

The school was found to be inadequate in all the inspection criteria.

In their report, inspectors said school leaders, including the sponsor, The Lincoln College Academy Trust (LCAT), have not acted quickly enough to challenge its poor performance.

Outcomes for pupils have remained “far too low” and too many pupils make inadequate progress across a range of subjects, including English, maths and science.

Inspectors said too much teaching is “mundane and repetitive”, failing to enthuse pupils, especially boys, about their learning.

The report says teachers do not always know what pupils can do in lessons and so do not know whether pupils are finding the work too easy or too hard. Teachers’ planning is “weak and lacks challenge”, leading to slow rates of progress for the majority of pupils, but especially the most able.

However, inspectors said one of the school’s strengths was the improvement in pupils’ conduct through the “positive discipline” approach.

LCAT Chairman, Keith Batty, said: “The Gainsborough Academy (TGA) was subject to a full Ofsted inspection in early December.

“The report gives a clear focus for improvement and we are committed to working with the Department for Education (DfE) and a new TGA sponsor to transform outcomes for students at the school.

“LCAT has had a positive impact on the standard of student behaviour at the School, but we accept the pace of wider performance improvement has not been fast enough.

“The issues highlighted by the Ofsted report were identified by the Trust in the Summer term.

“It was clear our intention to inspire significant performance improvement by developing a vocational, career-focussed curriculum, would not be possible due to changes to the way schools are measured. These changes reduced the impact that further education expertise and industry relationships could have at TGA.

“Applying ‘the needs of children’ as the litmus test, the Trust, approached the DfE to request that they seek a new schools-based sponsor, with the specialist knowledge, experience and resources to meet the requirements of the current assessment framework.

“Since November we have been working with the Wickersley Partnership Trust (WPT) and the DoE with a view to WPT becoming the new sponsor of TGA.

“Although due diligence on a potential transfer is still taking place, there is a strong possibility that WPT will take over as sponsor later this year.

“As part of this process LCAT has already appointed WPT Chief Executive David Hudson OBE as the Executive Principal of TGA. He is working closely with LCAT and TGA Principal David Miller to implement curriculum and timetable enhancements to provide better outcomes for students.

“Both trusts, with the support of the DoE, will ensure a smooth transition to WPT, whose experience and proven track record in the school sector will set TGA on a path to outstanding performance.”