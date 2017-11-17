Future’s bright for Worksop photography graduate Vicky

A Worksop university graduate is capturing photographs of preserved insects without using a camera as part of her new creative business.

Vicky-Michelle Squire, who studied at Nottingham Trent, has launched Insekt Creations which sells artwork and gifts inspired by her love for entomology.

The 25-year-old uses a process known as “cameraless photography” to create vivid and detailed colour prints of real butterflies, beetles and bees bought online.

Also called a photogram, the process uses light to paint pictures by layering objects onto photographic paper in a dark room and exposing them to the light.

Vicky said: “Bugs and insects go unnoticed all the time but if you stop and look at them, you appreciate the detail of patterns and depth of colours.

“All my work is designed to bring focus to and showcase the exquisite detailed patterns they naturally possess.

“I want to bring nature into the home and everyday life.

“There is nothing more magical than processing your own images in the dark room and I’ve found that with cameraless images you get an incredible amount of detail, as it is a straight shadow of the bug with no distractions.”

Vicky became fascinated with the work of German naturalist Maria Sibylla Merian while studying Photography at Nottingham Trent University.

She said: “Maria was one of the first naturalists to study insects and her classification of moths and butterflies is still used today.

“She worked in a way that was both visually pleasing and educational, which got more people interested in the subject.”

To create colour photograms, Vicky exposes the insects onto light sensitive Fuji Crystal Archive Paper which is then processed through a colour machine containing chemicals which react with the paper to give the colour it has been exposed to.

Support from The Hive – Nottingham Trent University’s centre for entrepreneurship – helped Vicky develop her business plan and provided investment to produce new stock for her website.

Jane Brown, enterprise adviser at The Hive, said: “Vicky is passionate about entomology and her artwork showcases the beauty of insects and bugs that is often overlooked. It is brilliant to see her use this passion and skill to launch her own business.”

Vicky’s work is unique and has caught the eye of the BBC who are using one of her photograms on DIY SOS.

Vicky said: “The Hive has been instrumental in teaching me how to market my products and providing me with investment to increase my stock and create a range of scarves.”