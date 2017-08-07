Fun Day in Manton raises more than £800 for struggling families

The Manton community pulled together to raise more than £800 for families in need during an action-packed Fun Day.

The event, featuring stalls, go-karts and games, was held by From The Heart- a Worksop-based charity that helps struggling families in the area.

From the Heart fun day. Maisie Foster, 7, shows some shooting style at the fun day held at the Manton Community Centre on Saturday.

The total amount raised was £823.70.

Heather Mcgloane, charity co-ordinator, said: “What an amazing day.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came and donated- we hope to see you all at any future events.”