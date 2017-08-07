Fun Day in Manton raises more than £800 for struggling families

The Manton community pulled together to raise more than £800 for families in need during an action-packed Fun Day.
The event, featuring stalls, go-karts and games, was held by From The Heart- a Worksop-based charity that helps struggling families in the area.
The total amount raised was £823.70.
Heather Mcgloane, charity co-ordinator, said: “What an amazing day.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came and donated- we hope to see you all at any future events.”
