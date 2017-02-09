FREE THIS WEEK: Entry for four at Creswell Crags museum

Your Guardian has teamed up with Creswell Crags to offer readers a great family day out at the country park’s museum – with free entry for four people worth £12.

Just cut out the coupon in this week’s paper (OUT FRIDAY) and present it at reception until Tuesday, February 28, to enjoy all the fascinating artefacts and collections the museum has to offer.

A new extra to the museum, which has only just been installed, is an augmented reality sand box which is fantastic for young children.

As well as cave tours and the museum, Creswell Crags also boasts a gift shop, five-star-rated café set high in the trees with amazing views and a children’s play area.

During the school half-term week of February 13 to 19, there will be hunter-gatherer-themed craft activities in the meadow and around the Crags, as well as Life in the Ice Age cave tours running at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

These are priced at £7.50 for adults and £5.50 for children and are a fascinating look at life up to 50,000 years ago.

Other exciting things happening at Creswell over the next few months include a Fifty Shades of Caves educational talk about relationships in the Stone Age, and an astronomy night, as well as a Mother’s Day afternoon tea.

For further information about the site and activities, visit www.facebook.com/creswellcrags

Please be aware that parking charges still apply.