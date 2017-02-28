Fraudsters may have targeted elderly man in Chesterfield

Police are trying to trace a Chesterfield man who may have been a victim of fraud.

On June 14 last year a pensioner attended TSB Bank in Market Place, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and deposited £5,000 in cash in to the bank account of an elderly man from Milton Keynes.



The man from Milton Keynes was the victim of a scam, in which he believed he had received money from winning a Canadian lottery. Officers believe the man in Chesterfield may have also been a victim in the scam.



The man who was in Chesterfield is described as aged in his seventies, was wearing a flat cap, a grey coat, a suit and tie and was carrying a walking stick.



Financial investigator Joanne Turner, from the Economic Crime Unit based in Milton Keynes, said: “The money has been recovered as we believe it is linked to fraud. It is currently being held by Thames Valley Police while we are attempting to trace the rightful owner.



“We believe that the man returned to the bank the following day to ask for the transaction to be reversed however was told that this was not possible.



“If someone comes forward attempting to claim the money, we will ask for evidence of ownership and we will be able to verify whether the person is the victim of the fraud.”



Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation should contact Joanne Turner from the Economic Crime Unit by calling the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 710 27/2.