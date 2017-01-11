Fraudster swiped £1,200 from girlfriend’s account after money row in Mansfield

A Mansfield man rowed with his girlfriend about money before swiping £1,200 from her bank account and spending it on clothes and trainers, a court heard.

Scott Allison was told not to return to her home after the argument on November 26, but broke in and was found asleep on her sofa the next morning, said Chloe Griggs, prosecuting.

Later that day she discovered £400 had been transferred from her account, and he later admitted taking the money on Facebook.

Further sums were also transferred to a joint account, the court heard, but the bank had since refunded her.

“In police interview, he admitted he knew her log-in details and admitted transferring cash to a friend’s bank account which he withdrew from a cash machine,” said Miss Griggs.

“She thinks it was to fund a gambling problem but he denied this and said he needed the money for work.”

Allison, 20, of Selwyn Street, admitted fraud when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

“I’m sorry for doing it,” he told magistrates. “It was just a sudden decision.”

Isobel Peach, of the probation service, said he spent the money on clothes, trainers and gambling, but didn’t realise how serious the offence was until he was at the police station.

Allison, a machine operator who works around the country, was fined £330 and ordered to pay costs of £85, with £1,200 compensation to the Yorkshire Bank.