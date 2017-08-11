Former RAF pilot flew in on a Red Arrow to launch Scampton Airshow

A former RAF pilot and England international Rugby Union star, Rory Underwood, flew into RAF Scampton as part of the launch of the Scampton Airshow which takes place on September 9 and 10.

Rory flew in to help launch the event by flying into the RAF base in a Red Arrow, accompanied by Red 10, Mike Ling.

Scampton Airshow will feature five hours of flying time during the weekend, featuring planes to demonstrate aviation through the ages.

The Airshow gives people in the North and the East Midlands an opportunity to visit an Airshow close to them.

Rory said: “To be able to have an Airshow of this standard in Lincolnshire is going to be fantastic.

“Lincolnshire is a prime aviation county, so it gives people in the North and the Midlands an opportunity to see the RAF at its best in a location that isn’t too far away from them.

“The heritage of RAF Scampton, combined with the fact it is home to the Red Arrows, gives everyone a unique and exciting opportunity to explore and go behind the scenes of an RAF base with a lot of history behind it.”