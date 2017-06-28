Forklift truck driving duo are among the best in the world

Two Wilko forklift truck drivers have been recognised among the best in the world at the Talent in Logistics Awards 2017.

Dale Smith and Kris Scarborough, who live in Retford and who both work at Wilko’s distribution centre in Worksop, were runners up in the International Forklift Operator of the Year category at the prestigious industry awards last week.

Both were commended for their talents, and Kris Scarborough was awarded the runner up prize.

Wilko remains a third generation, family-owned business after more than 85 years of trading.

A spokesperson for Wilko said: “We are incredibly proud of Dale and Kris’ achievements at this year’s Talent in Logistics Awards.

“They’re both dedicated professionals and popular members of the distribution centre team – congratulations to them, the other nominees and winners.”