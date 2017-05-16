Forever Young’s Alice is Therapist of the Year

A beauty therapist at a salon in Scotter has been named Pevonia Therapist of the Year 2016 at the annual national Pevonia UK Awards.

Alice Shipperbottom works at Forever Young and was selected by a team of judges from a group of therapists from Pevonia spas and beauty salons all over the country.

Alice received outstanding testments from her clients, who were full of praise.

Each qualifying therapist was monitored throughout the year on performance, commitment and achievements including training and retail, combined with the results of their customer nominations.

Forever Young owner Denise Blanchard is proud and delighted for Alice.

Denise said: “I am absolutely thrilled for Alice she thoroughly deserves this award.

“She has worked so hard. We have a great team of therapists and as well as Alice my team and I are totally passionate about our work.”

Forever Young are no stranger to awards. They won the Pevonia Salon of the Year award in 2004, 2005, 2014 and 2015.

To find out more about Forever Young visit www.foreveryoungscotter.co.uk.