Forest and Notts County fans sentenced after pub brawl

A South Normanton man has been sentenced for his part in an arranged fight between two sets of football fans.

Bottles, glasses and chairs were thrown as Nottingham Forest and Notts County fans clashed in the city’s The Major Oak pub on 19 March 2016.

Dylan Connor of Hill Fields, was among 10 men who pleaded guilty in July to affray.

Sentencing Judge Gregory Dickinson said the brawl, which happened after both teams lost games, was “stupid”.

Customers ‘panicked’

The court heard there were up to 250 people, including children, inside the pub when Notts County fans drinking there were involved in a stand-off with Forest fans who had just arrived.

Violence erupted among the fans and spilled into the pub.

Prosecutor Phil Gibbs said there was panic as innocent customers tried to get out of the way and it was “fairly miraculous” no members of the public were injured.

Earlier Mr Dickinson described the fight as a “serious disorder”, and told the group: “Some of you have escaped prison by the skin of your teeth”.

Connor, 23, of Hill Fields, must complete 75 hours of unpaid work and will pay £500 in court costs

Jake Bramley, 28, of Valley Road, Carlton, received a 10-month prison sentence and Ryan Wales 21, of Maltby Close, Aspley, was ordered to serve 10 months’ detention in a young offenders institution.

The seven other men involved were:

Adam Claxton, 27, of Thurcroft Close, Derby - who was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work for the benefit of the community and has to pay £500 in court costs

Reece Kelly, 23, of Greencroft, Clifton, Nottingham - who was given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work and was given a three month curfew from 21:00 to 06:00. He also has to pay £500 in court costs

Reece Warner, 24, of Medway Close, Chilwell, Nottingham - who was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work and must pay £500 in court costs

Ross Dawson, 21, of Helston Drive, Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire - who was ordered to serve 10 months’ detention in a young offenders institution, suspended for 18 months. He must complete 75 hours of unpaid work

Dallen Dakin, 20, of Dursley Close, Cinderhill, Nottinghamshire - who was ordered to serve eight months in a young offenders institution, suspended for 18 months. He must complete 75 hours of unpaid work and pay £500 in court costs

Michele Saragnese, 23, of East Crescent, Beeston, Nottinghamshire - who must complete 50 hours of unpaid work and will pay £250 in court costs

Harry Nicholson, 21, of Cranston Avenue, Arnold, Nottinghamshire - who was ordered to serve 10 months in a young offenders institution, suspended for 18 months. He must complete 75 hours of unpaid work and observe a three-month curfew from 21:00 to 06:00.