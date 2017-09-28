Food school chefs create new school dinners for British Food Fortnight

School dinners with a difference are now on the menu at the award-winning school of artisan food on the Welbeck Estate.

The in-house chefs at the school have come up with some mouthwatering menus for British Food Fortnight to show how delicious meals can be created from local ingredients.

Located in the midst of artisan food production on the Welbeck Estate – from bread and beer to cheese and raw milk – the chefs have come up with school dinners, such as beef and game stew made with Welbeck ale, as they’ve never been seen before.

Rhubarb Farm, a horticultural social enterprise based in Langwith, supplies much of the local, seasonal and freshly-grown produce which feature in the dishes.

Julie Byrne, the school’s managing director, said: “Our school dinners are not as you may remember.

“Sharing some of our menus seemed a great way to shine a light on our wonderful local produce and support British Food Fortnight.

“We have a fantastic lunch culture here, where we encourage staff and students to take a break and sit together to enjoy a nourishing meal, something which has become an important part of the experience for all who come here.”