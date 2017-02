Crews from three Nottinghamshire fire stations were called to a garage fire last night (Friday, February 4).

Crews from Harworth, Worksop and Retford attended the incident at a detached garage off Galway Avenue in Bircotes just before 7pm.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said crews tackled the fire for over an hour, involving one garage measuring 11x5 metres, and used two hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and thermal imagine cameras.

The stop message was received at 8.30pm.