Fine for Boughton cannabis man

A Boughton man has been fined for a tub of cannabis police found while carrying out a search warrant in his home, a court heard.

Gary Pay told officers the drug was for his personal use and used it to deal with back pain, when they appeared at his Manvers View home, on July 25.

Pay, 57, admitted possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Louisa Trehearne, mitigating, said Pay had been on sickness benefit because of back pain caused by “many years” of manual work.

He was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.