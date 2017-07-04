Filming for new Mike Leigh blockbuster Peterloo at Gainsborough Old Hall

If you go to the cinema to see the new Mike Leigh film you might spot a familiar location as Gainsborough’s Old Hall was used for filming.

Film crews have been on location at the Old Hall in Parnell Street, Gainsborough for Peterloo which is set to be released next year.

The story of the infamous 1819 massacre at a peaceful, pro-democracy rally at St Peter’s Field in Manchester saw around 18 killed and up to 700 injured, as troops charged the crowd of 60,000 people.

The film will be shot on location in England until late August and a cast of more than 100 actors will be involved.

It’s being co-financed and distributed in the US by Amazon Studios, with additional backing coming from Film4, BFI and Lipsync.

The film is being made by Leigh’s regular team of producer Georgina Lowe, Dick Pope, cinematography, Suzie Davies, production design, Jacqueline Durran, costumes, Christine Blundell, hair and make-up, Jon Gregory, editing, Gary Yershon, music and Gail Egan is executive producer.

Access to the Old Hall has been restricted while filming was taking place and will reopen on Friday, July 7.

The current exhibition at the Old Hall is costumes from the television programmes, Wolf Hall.

You can see a display of costumes worn in the award winning BBC drama which stars Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII, Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn, and Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell.

The costumes in the exhibition depict the main players in the show including Anne Boleyn, her sister Mary, a previous mistress to King Henry, Catherine of Aragon and many of the powerful men at court such as Cardinal Wolsey and the Duke of Norfolk.

For more information about events and exhibition taking place at the Old Hall visit www.gainsborougholdhall.com.