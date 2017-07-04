Film is the theme for the Glentworth Scarecrow Festival

The residents of Glentworth are busy making scarecrows based on their favourite films for this year’s Scarecrow Festival.

Be on the lookout for scarecrows straight out of Hollywood with anything from Snow White to Star Wars and Batman to Beauty and the Beast

The theme for this year’s festival, which is taking place on Saturday, July 8, is film.

As well as the Scarecrow Trail around the village, there will be lots of fun to be had at the Village Hall from 1pm until 4pm.

Treats include cream teas, along with ice creams, a BBQ and a Beer and Pimms tent and there will be craft Stalls, children’s games, a cake stall, bottle stall, tombola and raffle offer lots of entertainment for all the family.

Programmes will be available at the Village Hall and will contain the Scarecrow Trail, a special fun children’s insert and a voting form for each visitors winning choice.

There will also be some ‘just for fun’ film quotes dotted around the village to see if people can guess the film​s​ and a Disney Movie Quiz in the Village Hall.

Everyone who buys a programme will be able to vote for their favourite scarecrow, and will be entered into a prize draw to win a prize for themselves.

There is also a fantastic prize draw to win a Glider Flying Lesson at Trent Valley Gliding Club.