Family support charity Home-Start Lincolnshire visited county show

Family support charity Home-Start Lincolnshire celebrated the fact that it operates county-wide by taking a big marquee , and a big message, to the Lincolnshire Show.

The charity was proud to showcase the free, personalised support it offers to local families in their times of need, as well as offering all sorts of helpful activities to families visiting the show on the day, such as free children’s craft activities, a children’s chill out zone and a breastfeeding area, which was supplied with free bottled water from Morrisons in Gainsborough.

Many families visited the marquee, with the gardening play area, there to promote the charity’s popular Kids’ Patch gardening project, a particular success.

Home-Start’s Fiona Griffin said: “It was wonderful to be part of the show, and we were delighted to be able to offer a space for babies and toddlers to get out of the pushchair for a stretch and a play, as well as activities for older children to enjoy.

“Everything we do as a charity is aimed at making families’ and children’s lives easier and supporting them to enjoy life together. How nice to have been able to provide just that on a micro level over the course of the show.”

Fiona and her colleagues enjoyed chatting to show-goers about the challenges families with young children in the county can face, and the weekly practical and emotional support Home-Start offers to help local families through hard times.

Home-Start Lincolshire’s next event will be a Teddy Bear’s Picnic on Saturday, July 1, from noon to 2pm at Richmond Park in Gainsborough.

It will be an opportunity to get together with other families, let your children play and find out about Home-Start’s Kids’ Patch Gardening Project, which is also based in Richmond Park and free to attend.

To find out more about Home-Start email enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk.