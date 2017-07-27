Family run antiques business moving to bigger premises thanks to Natwest funding

A Gainsborough family owned antiques centre is moving to a bigger premises thanks to support from Natwest.

Antique Interiors Limited is developing a permanent wholesale and retail warehouse at Hemswell Antiques Centres after securing purchase funding from Natwest.

Owners Mike and Vicky Mills, have more than 30 years’ experience in the Antiques business and run the business alongside their three children. They have decided to move after outgrowing their existing premises in Gainsborough.

Mike Mills said: “As a business we’ve faced challenges in the past, but Vicky and I have worked incredibly hard to grow Antique Interiors to the reputable company we are today. We are a real family business and this latest move will ensure succession for our children.”

Simon Winterburn, Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: “This latest move will provide a base for Antique Interiors to drive forward plans for alternative income streams and create a future for the business which includes the whole family. They are a pleasure to work with and I wish Mike, Vicky and the family the best of luck with their new premises.”