A family fun day is being held to help raise funds for Corey Madeley who needs equipment which will help improve his quality of life as he suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

The free event is being held at Scotter village hall in Scotton Road, Scotter, from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, July 30.

There will be singers, tug of war, a BBQ, face painting, tombola and much more.