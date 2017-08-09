Families set themselves mountain challenge for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Two Laughton families have given themselves a mountain to climb, thanks to the adventurous determination of their three youngest members.

A tour of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has given Katie Ware, 10, Chloe Ware, eight, and Charlie Heenan, eight, all the inspiration they needed to persuade their families to tackle Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, to fundraise for the North Anston charity.

The seven-strong team planning to climb the 1,085 metre peak on August 20, will include Katie and Chloe, their parents Phil and Joanne and brother James, 12, and Charlie and her dad Graeme.

Waiting to cheer them on at the finish line will be Thomas Ware, five, Sophie Heenan, five, and their mum Emma Heenan.

Laughton Junior and Infant School pupils Katie, Chloe and Charlie first started fundraising for the charity, that cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions, last Christmas when they raised £135 at a school cake and craft sale.

Katie and Chloe’s mum, Joanne Ware, said: “Anna, a community fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, arranged for the girls to have a tour when they brought in the money.

“They were completely inspired and came away wanting to raise more to help children who aren’t as lucky as them.

“We thought this was so lovely and backed them 150 per cent on their idea to climb Mount Snowdon.

“They’re so determined and we’re very proud of them.

“The girls are definitely quite excited and working hard to get lots of sponsors.”

To sponsor the team visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bluebellwoodsnowdon.