‘Fake’ charity collector making off with donations in Bassetlaw pubs

A fraud masquerading as a volunteer has been entering Bassetlaw pubs and making off with donations, a charity has warned.

HOPE, which assists homeless people across the district, say the issue was brought to their attention by Bassetlaw District Council.

A statement from the charity read: “We have been made aware, the Council’s Licensing Officer, that someone has been collecting at local pubs supposedly on behalf of HOPE, Bassetlaw’s homeless charity for those in crisis.

“It seems that they are selling wrist bands and have a collecting tin, purporting to be collecting for homeless people.

“On Wednesday evening they visited pubs in Retford and Barnby Moor.

“I would like to confirm that they are not known to HOPE, and are certainly not ‘approved’ by us nor have they been given authority to do so on our behalf.

“It is a real shame that someone appears to be abusing the kindness of local people, and taking advantage of people’s generosity towards those in real need.”

The matter has been reported to the police.