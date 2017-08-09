Exclusive look inside Worksop’s new hotel

Have your say

A jobs and tourism boost for Worksop has been unveiled in the form of a new 39 bed hotel.

The Marston’s Inns hotel has been developed next to the family-run Lock Keeper Pub on Sandy Lane, bringing in around 30 full-time jobs.

As the hotel is closely situated to the A57, M1 and A1 as well as surrounding cities such as Sheffield and Nottingham, it is hoped the venture will also attract new business to the area.

The ensuite double, twin and family rooms are available from £50 per night, including breakfast.

Landlord Roger Smith said: “Working with my company Marson’s Breweries, I did my research and worked out there was a definite need for a hotel this side of town.

“The Lock Keeper is the ideal place to build a hotel, being so clos to the town centre and the A57, M1 and A1.

“Guests would benefit from breakfast being served in the pub as well as other food and drink throughout the day.”

Chloe Smith, who has been appointed assistant manager at the hotel, said: “We’ve had a great response to the hotel so far and some great feedback.

“Guests have found the rooms clean and comfortable and were impressed by the facilities such as the complimentary wi-fi.”

An opening day held in celebration of the new hotel, featuring classic cars, facepainting and other entertainment, raised £2,000 to send Worksop table tennis star Sam Walker to the next Olympics.

The Lock Keeper also personally donated £150 to Macmillan Cancer Care.

For more information and bookings visit www.marstonsinns.co.uk/inns/lockkeeper-worksop.