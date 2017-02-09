Ex-soldier addict in Worksop fears legs will be amputated

A former soldier who went on a shoplifting spree in Worksop to fund a crack cocaine binge now fears his legs will be amputated, a court heard.

Jordan Rodgers stole make-up, an iron and two sets of Lego, from Asda, Wilkinsons and Toys R Us, respectively, on January 1, 4, and 9.

Rodgers, now 30, joined the army aged 16, said Donna Pursglove, mitigating, but fell into drinking and heroin addiction when he came home at weekends.

She said there had been a six year period when he was taking the substitute drug methadone, but when the prescription was reduced in early 2016, he began “topping up with heroin.”

The court heard his drug use had caused ulcers on his legs which were so severe, he now feared that his legs would be amputated.

She said he had struggled to get compression bandages for the wounds, which were almost “down to the bone.”

“Over Christmas there was an influx of crack cocaine into the Worksop area,” said Ms Pursglove. “He admits that his drug use spiralled out of control.”

The thefts put him in breach of a 12 month community order, imposed in April 2016, for theft.

A drug rehabilitation requirement was stopped because Rodgers had such poor mobility.

Mrs Pursglove told magistrates he would be evicted if he was imprisoned.

Rodgers, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted three counts of theft when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

He was given a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to attend a six month drug treatment course with ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay £100 compensation to Asda.