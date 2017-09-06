Everything you need to know about today’s Tour in Bassetlaw

Worksop is gearing up to welcome 120 of the world’s best cyclists as Bassetlaw hosts Stage Four of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain today.

Nottinghamshire is the only county in the Midlands to host an entire stage of the UK’s premier road cycling race that will take in a 175-kilometre route through the county, starting in Mansfield, passing through Worksop, and finishing in Newark-on-Trent.

Today will see the Tour of Britain pass through Worksop for the first time.

Worksop, Harworth and Bircotes, the home town of legendary cyclist Tom Simpson, and Retford are expected to be popular vantage points for the race, but you can watch the race from almost anywhere along the route.

To view a map of the full route, click here: http://www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/everything-else/sports,-leisure-culture/tour-of-britain.aspx



Important event information: http://www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/media/714635/ToB-2017_Warning_Leaflet_A5_S4_AW.PDF



ROAD CLOSURES: Rolling closures are required along Ollerton Road in Carburton, Lime Tree Avenue, Clumber Lane, Clumber Road and Ollerton Road in Clumber Park, Sparken Hill, Park Street, Potter Street, Cheapside, Retford Road, High Hoe Road, Kilton Road and Blyth Road in Worksop, Hundred Acre Lane, Tinkers Hill, Greenway and Doncaster Road in Calrton in Lindrick, Doncaster Road through Costhorpe, Langold and into Oldcotes.