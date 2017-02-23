Everton Players on form on and off the stage for breast cancer

The Everton Players have raised £380 for breast cancer research from their latest sell-out production, Cheshire Cats.

The play follows a team of women from Cheshire in their preparations for the Moon Walk to raise funds for breast cancer research.

Among the audience were several women who had actually taken part in the real Moon Walk and they commented on the authenticity of the play, reminding them of their sore feet, the sights of London and the fact that there never seemed to be enough toilets!