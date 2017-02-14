Events are being held to recruit more foster carers

Lincolnshire Fostering Service is launching a new campaign to recruit more carers across the county

Two recruitment events are being held for people who might be interested in learning more about fostering, alongside advertising to promote the need for more foster carers.

Both events are taking place between 7pm and 9pm, on Tuesday, February 28, at The Bentley Hotel in Lincoln, and on Thursday, March 9, at The Guildhall in Grantham.

Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, Councillor Patricia Bradwell, said: “While we have been successful in recruiting carers across the county we need more to come forward. Foster carers are ordinary people who do something extraordinary in giving children a loving home.”

For more information, or to book your place log on at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fosterevening.