Event to help form Lincolnshire health strategy

Events are being held across the county to help inform a major health strategy.

Anyone with an interest in health matters can take part in the workshops, which will look at people’s health and wellbeing needs in Lincolnshire, now and in the future.

Chair of Lincolnshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board, Councillor Sue Woolley, said: “Our Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy is being updated for 2018.

“We use a huge amount of evidence and statistics to pull this together, but we also need to know what county residents think the priorities should be so we have a good understanding of their needs.”

A survey is also available online for people who can’t attend the events.

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk to access the survey or book a place at an event.

The Gainsborough event is being held on July 3, from 1pm to 4pm at Park Springs Community Centre.

At the sessions, participants will look at the evidence available about the current and future health and wellbeing needs of Lincolnshire’s population, taken from the recently-updated JSNA (Joint Strategic Needs Assessment) which is available at www.research-lincs.org.uk.